Work, entrepreneurship, and trade are the engine of a country. The restoration of key services to citizens, the reconstruction and improvement of infrastructure, as well as the economic recovery that Libya aspires to, represent a fundamental contribution to the ongoing peace process. In this context, the Italian-Libyan Association for Commercial Development (ILDBA) conducted a three-day mission to Misurata where it met with traders, large companies, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as associations and financial organizations to understand the needs of Libyans and what contribution Italian companies can provide in this moment of recovery. Thanking the mayor of Misurata Mahmoud al-Soqotri for the hospitality, the president of ILBDA Sandro Fratini, expressed surprise and appreciation for the great results that Libyan companies have managed to achieve despite the difficult circumstances that the country has gone through in recent years. “Libya has immense potential – said Fratini – the great availability of resources, the cultural heritage, and the well-educated population, in particular its young people with strong potential, are factors to be exploited more to create a diversified and dynamic economy. This is demonstrated by the companies in Misurata which are making important investments, implementing new production lines, expansions and successful projects in a relatively short time”. The mayor, for his part, expressed his desire to strengthen commercial relations between the two countries, welcoming the association and Italian entrepreneurs to the city of Misurata.

Free zones are considered one of the most important economic resources due to their active role in trade movements between countries due to their exemption from any tax restrictions, contributing to the growth of the economy, as well as facilitating the movement of global trade. ILBDA appreciated in the Misurata Free Zone an advanced and well-organized investment environment, suitable for receiving large industrial, commercial, and service operations, available to those who wish to invest. “The free port of Misurata has 3500 hectares including the seaport with the potential for expansion up to 20,000 hectares”. President Muhsin M. Sigutri explained, hoping for the creation of direct shipping lines with Italy and Europe. The Misrata free zone port has been known since ancient times as a natural harbor used by the Phoenicians on the west coast of Libya and has played an important role in commercial activities since the 10th century BC. The modern seaport was born in 1978 with a well-thought-out plan that took into account the most recent methods of design and construction of seaports, thus contributing considerably to the increase of the transit trade between Europe, Asia, and Africa. The port with an area of ​​190 hectares, its quay of 4000 meters, and a depth of 13 meters, has been classified as one of the best-managed Libyan seaports and has become a popular destination for many international transport lines.

During talks with representatives of the Libyan Business Council (LBC), Sandro Fratini expressed the desire of many Italian companies to invest in Libya and participate concretely in the reconstruction of the North African country. Ahmed Almazeg, a member of the LBC’s Management Board, said that Libyans desire to do business with Italy, but communications are often difficult. ILBDA confirmed its willingness to facilitate relations between the companies of the two countries, not only through forums and meetings, but also by organizing missions to Misrata and other cities in Libya in the near future.

In this regard, at the invitation of the Tajer Corporation for Cooperation and Investment, Sandro Fratini and the management of the ILBDA paid a visit to the Misurata International Fair, a large and organized exhibition space where thousands of companies every year showcase their products and projects. ILBDA also visited several manufacturing plants and companies in Misrata, including the Libyan Iron and Steel Company (LISCO), considered one of the largest industrial companies in Libya, located on an area of 1,200 hectares, just 210 kilometers east of the city of Tripoli.

The company’s plant capacity is 1,324 million tons of liquid steel per year, adopting direct reduction of iron pellets and using domestic natural gas. The company has a direct reduction plant (3 units), steel casting workshops, 4 bar mill lines, a medium and light section mill, a hot rolling mill, a cold rolling mill, galvanizing line, and coating.

ILBDA had the opportunity to visit the company’s headquarters and the adjacent seaport which will be inaugurated in a few weeks. Sandro Fratini then visited the plants of the Aljaied Food Import company, a 100% Libyan company belonging to the food wholesaler industry, founded in 2012. Aljaied is the exclusive agent of many of the world’s leading brands as well as importing and producing various commodities. food that is distributed to all cities and villages of Libya. The company is interested in obtaining exclusive agencies of international brands in the field of food producers. The Mission also met with various realities operating in large-scale distribution.

The Al Naseem industry is based on the authenticity of its material development in the dairy and ice cream sector in Libya. Over the years, the Al Naseem food industry has become indispensable for almost all Libyan families. ILBDA visited the headquarters, where Wael Elsaghayer, the company’s Quality Director, illustrated the yogurt production lines, with a varied portfolio of natural, flavored, and fruit yogurt, as well as the fermented milk production lines, laben, and drinking yogurt of different flavors and formats. Elsaghayer explained that the ice cream shop has recently expanded in size and production to a diverse range of ice cream and dessert products. Al Naseem is today considered the giant of the Libyan ice cream industry, thanks also to the production of high-quality biscuit cones, with the constant aim of satisfying the expectations of its customers, offering them the best shape, taste, and price. All these efforts have been made possible thanks to the hard work of 600 employees and the most modern international technical means, as well as global experiences. “We believe our products are special in the way they meet the expectations of all ages and tastes, with an enduring effort to continue developing our product portfolio and introducing new ones continuously,” Elsaghayer stressed, indicating that the quality of the products has earned the company various awards and accolades such as the Libyan quality mark, ISO 9001 and ISO 22OOO, which have further strengthened the ambitious strategy and trust in Al Naseem products, which now it is growing beyond the Libyan borders, opening up to a regional reality.

ILBDA visited, among others, the stores of Aljihad Alolla Electronics, a multinational electronics company founded in 2009, currently comprising three business segments: Home Entertainment, Mobile Communication, Home Appliance & Air Solution. Aljihad Alolla di Misurata is a leader among retailers specializing in electronics and appliances and has benefited from high levels of consumer recognition. The ILBDA association also inspected the new wing of the Misurata Medical Center. The public hospital complex has over 480 beds and the number of medical personnel reaches 1,402 specialists, including doctors, auxiliaries, and managers. The hospital is the only health facility in the city of Misurata that provides first aid and accident rescue. “The interest in providing the best health services to the Libyan community in general, and Misurata in particular, is our main goal, our strength lies in teamwork, we are motivated by love for the homeland and a sense of responsibility”. Eyab Mohamed Elbira, General Manager of the Misurata Medical Center, stated, hoping for greater collaboration and exchange with the comprehensive Italian hospitals, especially in terms of training and scientific research.

ILBDA’s mission concluded with a meeting with the Italian Ambassador in Tripoli, Giuseppe Buccino Grimaldi, who expressed his appreciation for the spirit of initiative of Sandro Fratini and ILBDA in the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic we are experiencing, reaffirming the support of institutions to the association and to Italian companies wishing to invest and work in Libya.