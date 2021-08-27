Francesco Tortora has been one of the co-founders of ‘L’Indro’ since his first generation, in 2012. Thirty-five years of journalism and participation in many newspapers that have contributed to the history of publishing in Italy, the list of which is very long. It’s enough to mention newspapers such as KING and MODA when they were owned by the Nuova Eri RAI, founded and directed by the inimitable creative mind of Vittorio Corona, or two publications of which he was the director in charge, the regional newspaper widespread in Lazio, il Resto and the national newspaper il Patto di Segni e Scognamiglio. In recent years, in conjunction with the acquisition of the position of Senior Editor for Lindro, he has carried out the task of geopolitical analysis for the countries of the South East Asian area, such as the ASEAN Members, especially Thailand, a Nation that knows well, as he lives and works there, producing – among other things – also the stock exchange press review for mondidicanapa.it as well as for Lindro.

Even more recently, during the hard period of the lockdown that saw death, suffering and loneliness pass by in Italy, that loneliness dictated by the confinement at home due to the pandemic, has also begun to be experienced in the writing of novels. The creation of volumes is not new, as he has created books on Geopolitics and Foreign Affairs dedicated to the Geopolitics of South East Asia but also volumes focused on the study of the so-called “newsworthiness” of news, as well as creating a portfolio dedicated to daily life in Bangkok for the American web publisher lulu.com.

While staying in Italy in the darkest period of segregation imposed by Covid risk, he began to condense his efforts in writing novels that have some particular characteristics, such as the wealth of hypertext links through which to visit the locations in Bangkok mentioned in his novels, link to the music videos on YouTube about the various songs mentioned in his novels, always full of music, as Francesco Tortora himself has been a drummer since the age of 14, particularly in love with Jazz and the most famous standards of all time . Not by chance, he often says that Jazz is his “home” to him.

In recent weeks, despite having again slipped into a new lockdown, which is the one that holds Bangkok in a vice, where -as in other parts of Thailand- the spread of Covid is experiencing its third and fourth wave, has sought and found the welcome of the literary community of Bangkok and Thailand, through another musician and arts lover, Keith Nolan, of Irish origin, who has lived permanently in Bangkok for a long time and has become a true icon in the world of music in the Thai capital , as well as being the most important stargate to access the world of literature and the various arts produced in Bangkok and Thailand by all foreigners who pass, have passed or who live there more or less permanently.

His YouTube channel and the talk show program entitled Beyond The Lines, in fact, is the gathering place for all the most relevant figures of contemporary literature who have found their main inspiration in Bangkok and Thailand.

In this way, Francesco Tortora found himself welcomed in a context where he found himself placed next to names such as Christopher G Moore, Tim Hallinan, Jim Newport, Joe Cummings, James Newman, Dean Barret, Jack Needam, among many others, above all John Burdett whom Francesco Tortora himself often cites as one of his main sources of inspiration and among the reasons why he went to live in Bangkok, especially with his thriller “Bangkok 8“.

The two novels that led Francesco Tortora to share his passion for Bangkok with many other writers.

LE JURASETSU DI BANGKOK (THE JURASETSU OF BANGKOK)

The novel takes place in the Thai capital Bangkok, which the Author knows well, as he has traveled there often, until he sees his heart and life in its entirety rest there: a wife, a house and work.

Much of the novel is permeated by the music of Miles Davis, a famous American trumpeter, so much so that images and words often flutter in the text, blending into the atmosphere of his scores, as if it were a real soundtrack.

The Jurasetsu are Buddhist deities who have found their own clearer definition as they transmigrated from the original Buddhism, in India, through Theravada Buddhism (the one that – started from Sri Lanka, has spread more in Thailand – among other Asian Nations) until reaching Japan in 1200 where the monk Nichiren Daishonin attributed to them a value more understood in terms of functions rather than in the sense of divinity perceived in the strict sense.

SOTOON TAXISTA FILOSOFO A BANGKOK (SOTOON TAXI PHILOSOPHER DRIVER IN BANGKOK)

Sotoon was once a lecturer. Today he is a passionate Philosophy taxi driver. A strange way of carrying out his profession, with a copy of Immanuel Kant’s Critique of Practical Reason in the glove compartment of his colorful vehicle, colorful as are the taxis in Bangkok, the Thai capital where his life and work takes place.

He welcomes customers and passengers in his taxi and each of them is a life story, more or less real, more or less imaginative. But each of his passengers is – in a certain way – also a “postcard” of the human being, from any corner of the world he comes from and to any corner of the world he is going to. The alternation of shifts, the daily domestic life, punctuated by profound reflections, USA Country Music – his other passion – all is suddenly interrupted by a series of characters and contexts that are absolutely alien to this cyclical nature and that – above all – make him fall into situations of danger, risk, anxiety, unexpected betrayals.

Two Francesco Tortora’ novels LE JURASETSU DI BANGKOK and SOTOON TAXISTA FILOSOFO A BANGKOK are availableat websites www.ilmiolibro.it www.amazon.it www.lafeltrinelli.itwww.libraccio.it www.ibs.it